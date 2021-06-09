SITE INDEX

    UPDATE: Points failure at Maidenhead affecting trains between Reading and Slough

    Update 12:46pm:

    The disruption has now ended. 

    There is ongoing disruption to trains between Reading and Slough due to a points failure at Maidenhead, National Rail has announced. 

    The failure is affecting trains travelling between Reading and Slough, and they may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled. 

    National Rail added that trains towards London Paddington may be amended to not call at Twyford, Maidenhead, Taplow or Burnham.

    If passengers need to travel to or from these stations, they are advised to travel via Slough and change for a train back towards Reading.

    Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 12:30pm today (Wednesday).

    Maidenhead

    • rogersmith02

      12:37, 09 June 2021

      What an out of date picture. We haven't had trains like that for years!

