What are the new rules for hospital visitors at Frimley Health Trust?

01:01PM, Tuesday 20 July 2021
New guidance has been released for visitors at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
The trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, will continue to operate a booking system for hospital visits with slots available between 11am and 7pm.
Staff, patients and visitors must continue to follow social distancing rules as well as use face coverings, masks and other personal protecting equipment.
The visitor guidance for the following departments is:
Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “It is important for the public to continue to play their part when visiting NHS and care settings to help protect our staff and patients, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to infections.
“It is vital that in healthcare settings, we do all we can to reduce the risk of infection for those working in our services and those who need our care.”
Visit www.fhft.nhs.uk/your-visit/visiting-times/ for further details.
