Warning over fake emails from NHS offering vaccine passports

A fraud reporting centre says that it has received more than 700 reports about fake NHS email addresses inviting people to obtain vaccine passports.

Action Fraud said that the emails, which purport to be from the health service, claim to be able to provide people with a 'digital passport' that 'proves you have been vaccinated against COVID-19'.

These emails are fake, and the links within them lead to genuine-looking websites that steal your personal and financial information.



Coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the NHS. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy to receive your vaccine.

The jab is also completely free of charge and at no point will you be asked to pay to receive it.

Action Fraud has reminded people that the NHS will never:

ask you for your bank account or card details.

ask you for your PIN or banking passwords.

arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.

Your vaccination status can be obtained for free through the official NHS app, NHS website, or by calling the NHS on 119.

To report a suspicious email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk

Suspicious text messages can also be reported by forwarding them to the number: 7726, free-of-charge.



To contact Action Fraud, call 0300 123 2040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk