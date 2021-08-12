LIVE: GCSE results day in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

It's a school results bonanza this week with GCSE students finding out their grades after an unprecedented two years of studying in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, GCSE grades will be calculated on teacher assessments of student performance in the absence of exams.

But it is worth remembering that grades will continue to be ranked 1 to 9 as opposed to the old scale of A* to U.

You can find out how the schools in your area got on below:

9.56am: Good morning. You wait all year for a results day and then two come along at once. It's a move that has left bedraggled local news reporters tearing their hair out across the country but these are the cards that have been dealt.

We'll be keeping you updated throughout the day with reaction and photographs from our schools in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

10.00am: A quick reminder on the current GCSE grading system (for my benefit as well as yours). GCSE results are now graded 1 to 9 with a Grade 4 now representing a standard pass.

Grade 9 is now the top mark that can be achieved and is set above the former A* which could be achieved pre-2019.

10.07am:

Wexham School, Wexham: This year’s GCSE results represented a ‘continued trend of improvement’ at Wexham School, says headteacher Lawrence Smith.

The Norway Drive School has announced a 95 per cent pass rate with 56 per cent of students securing a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

A total of 67 per cent of grades were grade 4 or above in English with 62 per cent meeting that mark in maths.

Mr Smith said: “These are a well-deserved set of results that reflect the hard work and commitment of students during these exceptional times.

“These results also mark a continued trend over the last four years of increasing results at Wexham which I am very proud that my students and staff are achieving.”

10.15am:

Altwood School, Maidenhead: 75 per cent of students have achieved a grade 4 or above in Maths with 71 per cent achieving the same measure in English.

A total of 20 per cent of all grades were awarded at grade 7, 8 or 9, the top grades.

Notable student successes included Amelie Sauvage who secured nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

Harry Scrivens also reaped the rewards of his hard work by securing eight grade 9s and one grade 8.

Headteacher, Neil Dimbleby, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for achieving a very strong set of results, reflecting the efforts they made across the two years of study, despite all the disruption they faced.

“The hard work and commitment of staff and students is continuing to deliver a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full academic potential.

“My thanks and congratulations go to the students, parents and staff who have guided and supported our students throughout this important phase. We look forward to seeing these students flourish further in our sixth form.”

10.22am:

Beechwood School, Slough: An ‘excellent set of results’ have been reported at the Long Readings Lane school.

Executive head teacher Kathleen Higgins says that her Year 11 students’ outcomes are ‘well deserved’, adding there was a ‘great partnership’ between working from home and in the classroom.

Beechwood School has not provided percentages for its results totals.

The school has reported that many of its pupils have exceeded or achieved their target grades, with strong performances across a range of subjects.

“This is an excellent set of results and we are so proud of our young people, “ said Ms Higgins.

“Over time the young men and women of Year 11 have worked very hard and consequently these results have been earned and are very well deserved."

10.30am: Pictures are starting to drop in from schools across our area. Here's students at the independent Long Close School, in Upton Court Road, Slough, celebrating their results.

10.45am:

Long Close School, Slough: Every pupil at Slough’s independent Long Close School secured a grade 5 or above in English and Maths.

The school, in Upton Court Road, also reported 87 per cent of its GCSE cohort achieved a grade 6 or above with 68 per cent of grades achieved in the top 9 to 7 bracket.

Headteacher Kamaldeep Nijjar said: “We are delighted that our students have achieved such excellent outcomes as the culmination of their years of study with us.

“The results are a fitting reward for the sustained hard work and determination they have shown and the wonderful support they received from our staff.

“Despite the many challenges associated with the global pandemic, these exceptional outcomes will help to ensure that our pupils can proceed to their first choice sixth form with absolute confidence.”

10.55am:

Desborough College, Maidenhead: The college has announced that it is ‘pleased to report some outstanding achievements’ in its GCSE results this year.

A spokesperson for the college said that the Year 11 cohort had achieved ‘pleasing results’ and added that it was ‘delighted’ to see many pupils planning to return for their sixth form studies.

The school confirmed that it would not be publishing performance data due to the ‘varying impact of the pandemic.’

Maggie Callaghan, the college’s principal said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly with love and passion to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

11.10am:

What a summer its been for the Dean family. First Tom secured two memorable Gold medals in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics and now younger brother William has put in a performance deserving of the podium in his GCSEs.

Here he is alongside Maya Jefferson at Burnham Grammar School after finding out he secured nine grade 9s and one grade 8. Congrats!

11.15am:

Furze Platt Senior School, Maidenhead: Furze Platt has congratulated its students’ ‘amazing results’ after ‘much uncertainty and disruption’.

The school said that the grades achieved had demonstrated ‘resilience, ambition and versatility’ following a year of lockdown and remote learning.

Like several schools in the town, Furze Platt has chosen not to release its pass rate information in the wake of the disruption of the previous academic year.

The school’s headteacher, Dr Andrew Morrison, said: “These fantastic results highlight the incredible way the Furze Platt Senior School community has worked together to support our young people.

“Staff, parents, carers and students have had to overcome many obstacles in the last eighteen months as the pandemic impacted upon all aspects of our lives, including education.

“These grades are the result of a fantastic, combined effort and I would like to thank all members of our community who have so ably contributed.

“Like Furze Platt Senior School staff, I hope that our students and their families are delighted with their achievements.”

11.38am:

Love this action shot from photographer Ian Longthorne at Windsor Girls' School this morning. Timing is everything.

11.45am:

Upton Court Grammar School, Slough: Almost half of the grades achieved by pupils at Upton Court Grammar School were either grade 8 or 9.

The school, in Lascelles Road, has reported that 45 per cent of grades were the equivalent of an A* with almost 70 per cent of grades between 7 and 9.

Every pupil secured a grade 5 or above in English and maths, the school added.

Nathanial Smith, Mohammaed Abbas and Srushti Valasang all achieved 11 grade 9s as well as the top grade in additional maths.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: I am proud that, in addition to achieving top grades, Upton Court Grammar School ensures our young people develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed to be successful and engaged global citizens.”

11.55am:

St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School, Slough: An average grade of 7.5 was achieved at the school, with 99.2 per cent of students achieving a 9-5 in English and maths.

A total of 65.4 per cent of pupils got 9-7 in English and maths, with head teacher Paul Kassapian praising students and staff for their hard work during ‘uncertain times’.

Stand out youngsters include Krishan Sachdev and Sebastian Rohan, who both achieved a phenomenal 11 Grade 9s; Nikola Christov and Ryan Valenzuela-Porta, who racked up 10 Grade 9s and one Grade 8; Acsah Alex, who achieved nine Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, and Stephanie Parkes and Orla Treanor, who opened their results to find nine Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

“We are very proud of how hard our students have worked to achieve these grades,” said Mr Kassapian. “Students at St Bernard’s always work hard, but this has especially been the case during these uncertain times and since the cancelation of public examinations.

“Congratulations to all our pupils. My thanks goes to our dedicated teaching and support staff. The support of our parents has been crucial too. They have worked closely with their children and the school during periods of lockdown, to ensure that high quality learning has continued”.