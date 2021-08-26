GWR puts on extra early and late trains for Reading Festival this weekend

Reading Festival goers have been warned they may need to queue to board Great Western Trains (GWR) over the bank holiday weekend.

Extra late and early morning trains are being laid on for those not camping at Reading Festival as it returns for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

GWR said services are expected to be busy for the return journey with a queuing system in place and have reminded passengers that face coverings are expected to be worn on board and at the station.

David Pinder, GWR Reading Station manager said: "We’re really looking forward to welcoming people back to Reading Station for the world-famous festival. To try to keep everyone as safe as possible, a face covering is expected to be worn during the journey and at the station, and do please allow time for your journey home as a queuing system will be in operation on Monday.

“To help you board safely and allow space for others, please do not bring excessive amounts of luggage.”

Those with pre-booked tickets should use the western entrance (opposite Thames Tower and Pret) to allow extra time for their journeys.