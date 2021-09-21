London Paddington closed to all trains on Sunday morning

05:08PM, Tuesday 21 September 2021
No trains will be running to London Paddington on Sunday morning due to planned signalling works.
Network Rail said the station will be closed to all trains until 12pm midday so signalling upgrades can be completed before the start of the HS2 project.
Replacement buses will be running from Slough Railway Station to Boston Manor (Piccadilly Line) or Ealing Broadway (District Line).
Long-distance services on the Great Western Railway network will start and terminate at Reading Railway Station.
Customers heading from Reading to London are advised to use South Western Railway services which terminate at London Waterloo.
Buses will replace trains on sections of routes between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside Station.
Great Western Railway has advised customers to travel the day before or after 12pm midday to avoid disruption.
Visit www.GWR.com/upgrade for details.
