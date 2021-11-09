SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek closures planned on M4

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    Overnight closures will be in place on the M4 this week for smart motorway roadworks.

    The westbound carriageway will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) to 6am tomorrow.

    The same closure will be in place overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

    National Highways said the eastbound carriageway will also be closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 10pm tonight to 5.30am tomorrow.

    The same closure will be in place overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Overnight closures are also planned this weekend between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes & Harlington).

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved