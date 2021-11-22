Healthcare provider urges return of unneeded care equipment

Berkshire’s health and social care system is asking people to help by returning any aid and equipment they have been loaned and no longer need.

This can include rollators, chairs, mattresses, perching stools, commodes, slings, bed rails, walking frames, or electrical and telecare items - any with an NRS Healthcare sticker attached.

Much of this equipment could be recycled and reused.

To arrange a free collection, call 0344 893 6960 or email enquiries@berkshire.nrs-uk.net