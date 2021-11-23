SMART MOTORWAYS: Overnight weekend closures planned on M4

Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for roadworks on the smart motorways scheme.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday (November 27).

The same stretch of motorway will also be closed both ways from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

Midweek closures

Midweek closures are also planned by National Highways this week.

The M4’s westbound carriageway is set to shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5.30am tomorrow.

The same closure will be in place overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

The M4’s eastbound carriageway is also set to shut from Junction 10 (Wokingham) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.