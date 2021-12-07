SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closure between Slough and Langley

The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Langley this weekend for smart motorway works.

National Highways has announced the motorway will be shut eastbound from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm on Friday (Dec 10) to 6am on Monday.

The westbound closure will be in place between the same junctions from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

Midweek closures

The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed this evening (Tuesday) between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 10 (Wokingham).

The closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am tomorrow.

The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25).

National Highways said the stretch of motorway will be shut from 10pm to 5.30am each night.