COVID-19: Latest cases, hospitalisations and booster numbers

The latest NHS figures have been released showing the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Data shows 77 people with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals – which include Wexham Park and Heatherwood – as of Tuesday, December 7.

This was an increase of 18 per cent from the 65 patients with coronavirus being cared for by the trust on Tuesday, November 30.

Windsor and Maidenhead recorded 1,020 positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, December 4 to Friday, December 10.

This compared to 1,031 the previous seven days.

Neighbouring Slough recorded 825 positive coronavirus cases between Saturday, December 4 to Friday, December 10.

This compared to 719 over the previous seven days, a rise of 14.7 per cent.

How is the COVID-19 booster programme working in Slough and the Royal Borough?

NHS vaccination figures show 51,934 residents in Windsor and Maidenhead have received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is approximately 34 per cent of the local authority’s estimated population of 151,273.

In Slough, about one in five people have received their coronavirus booster jab.

A total of 29,687 people had been jabbed three times as of December 9, approximately 19.8 per cent of the borough’s population.