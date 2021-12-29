COVID-19: Latest cases, hospitalisations and booster numbers

The latest figures have been released showing the number of coronavirus cases in Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough.

A total of 2,325 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Royal Borough between Saturday, December 18 and Friday, December 24.

This compared to 1,713 over the previous seven days, a rise of 35.7 per cent.

Neighbouring Slough recorded 1,417 positive cases of the virus between Saturday, December 18 and Christmas Eve.

This represented a rise of 37.5 per cent from the 1,030 cases the week before.

The latest NHS figures, released on Thursday, December 23, revealed a total of 75 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for at the Frimley Health Trust’s three hospitals.

The trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, said one patient died after testing positive for coronavirus in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, December 22.

A total of 73,991 people have now received a coronavirus booster vaccination in Windsor and Maidenhead.

In Slough, 40,972 third doses have been administered in the borough.