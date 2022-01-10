Care provider in RBWM, Slough and Marlow rated Outstanding

A homecare company in Maidenhead has received an Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The regulator of health and social care made an unannounced inspection to Right at Home Maidenhead and Slough District, in Maidenhead Riverside.

Right at Home provides domiciliary care and support to people living in their own homes in Maidenhead, Slough, Marlow, Burnham and Windsor.

It was rated Outstanding for leadership and responsiveness and Good for safety, effectiveness and in how caring it is.

The reports said that care plans were ‘very person-centred and contained detailed information of how to support people in the best possible way.’

“The service actively worked to promote social inclusion, prevent social isolation and encourage people's independence within the community,” the report said.

Scott MacRae, owner of Right at Home Maidenhead and Slough District, said:

“It has been especially challenging over the past two years throughout the COVID pandemic. This inspection puts us in the top three per cent of domiciliary care providers in the country.”

MP Theresa May visited the office to celebrate the company’s achievement. She said:

“I saw first-hand from my visit how much the team at Right at Home care about their clients and it is great to see their hard work recognised.

Anyone interested in joining the team, contact Right at Home on 01628 200068.