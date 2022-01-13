Fog warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office for East Berkshire and South Bucks from 5pm today (Thursday).

The warning is in place until 11am tomorrow (Friday) across parts of England and Wales including Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough, according to the weather service's website.

"Fog patches will form during the evening and then become more widespread overnight - perhaps leading to some travel disruption," the Met Office said.

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services is possible, it added, while there is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.