Missing teenager Marnie Clayton found safe and well

A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, was last seen leaving Atik nightclub, in William Street, at 2am on Sunday.

Her family reported her missing shortly before 3am, sparking a significant investigation by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the 18-year-old has been found safe and well in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

A 21-year-old man from Reading has been arrested in Basingstoke on suspicion of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

He remains in police custody.

Local Policing Area Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her home to her family, who were naturally extremely concerned for her.

“This outcome is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in Hampshire, when, working on information received from some of the hundreds of calls since Marnie was reported missing, we have managed to locate her.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to locate her and extend this also to the local and national media.

“It cannot be underestimated how important the information received was in locating Marnie safe and well.

“I am very proud of all of our officers and staff and colleagues in Hampshire for their work, and also all of the members of ourlocal community who shared appeals and called us with the information which has helped us bring Marnie home.”