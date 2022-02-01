SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead

The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend.

The motorway is set to shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) at 8pm on Friday (Feb4).

It will remain closed until 6am on Monday.

The closure is in place so works can continue on the controversial smart motorways project.

The motorway is also set to shut tonight (Tuesday) in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The westbound carriageway is set to close overnight from 10pm until 5.30am.