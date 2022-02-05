SITE INDEX

    • M4 closed for smart motorway works

    Adrian Williams

    Warning of delays following overturned vehicle on the M4

    The M4 is partly closed this weekend around Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

    From February 4 to 7, the M4 will be closed in both directions between Junctions 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

    The closure will start after 8pm Friday, February 4 and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, February 7.

    Maidenhead

