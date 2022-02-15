Lines reopen after car on railway near Maidenhead causes disruption

UPDATE - 1.09pm: A spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that nobody was trapped in the vehicle when firefighters arrived at the scene.

They added: "At 5:14am on Tuesday, 15 February, we received a call from Thames Valley Police to a report of a road traffic collision on Westacott Way, Maidenhead.

"Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle had left the road and ended up on the embankment of a railway. Fortunately, no one was trapped and crews worked to make the vehicle safe.

"Crews were on the scene for approximately one hour."

UPDATE - 11.32am: British Transport Police has confirmed officers received a report of a car on the railway line near Maidenhead at 5.12am on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for BTP said 'no passengers were found in the vehicle' when officers arrived on the scene.

They added 'enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers remain on scene to recover the vehicle from the tracks'.

Railway lines towards Maidenhead were forced to close this morning (Tuesday) after a vehicle was found on the tracks.

Transport for London and Great Western Railways services were cancelled after the incident resulted in lines being blocked in the Maidenhead area.

All lines were reopened at around 8.15am this morning, however due to the earlier disruption, trains and train crew are displaced. GWR has warned that ‘ad-hoc service alterations’ may be in place this morning.

Disruption is expected until 10am.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.