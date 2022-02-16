SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Met Office upgrades weather warning ahead of Storm Eunice

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber for ‘extremely strong winds’ ahead of Storm Eunice on Friday.

    Up to 80mph winds are possible inland, with the winds unlikely to ease off before the evening as the storm moves in a north-westerly direction.

    The Met Office added there is a ‘good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life’, and added that damage to buildings, power lines and trees would be ‘likely’.

    There could also be disruption to public transport with delays and cancellations possible.

    For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved