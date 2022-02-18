SITE INDEX

    • LIVE: Storm Eunice in Berkshire and South Bucks

    Shay Bottomley and Adrian Williams

    MAIDENHEAD 134227-8

    Stock picture

    Storm Eunice is hitting the country this morning, with widespread disruption and 70mph winds expected. This live blog will bring you updates on closures, disruption and travel advice throughout the day.

    6.15pm: 

    The wind has certainly calmed down a bit since the events of this morning and the afternoon. An amber warning is still in place until 9pm, but hopefully the worst of the wind has now passed.

    We will end our coverage of Storm Eunice here for this evening. We hope you have found it informative, but also hope you have been able to keep safe throughout today's events.

    Please feel free to get in touch with any pictures or stories from the storm at news@baylismedia.co.uk

    This is Shay Bottomley signing off, and I wish you a safe and pleasant weekend.

    6.00pm:

    Slough Borough Council has provided a contact number to report any fallen trees over the weekend.

    5.54pm: 

    In Burnham, firefighters attended an incident after a tree had fallen across both lanes of Taplow Common Road.

    A temporary road closure was put in place at 1.48pm this afternoon.

    5.37pm: 

    Further reports are coming in from fire stations across East Berkshire.

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station attended a fallen down tree in College Avenue earlier today.

    The large tree had fallen into an outbuilding which was supplied by three phase electricity, which is a higher voltage than a normal household.

    The road was closed, and firefighters made the scene safe.

    Firefighters also attended a fallen electric cable in The Fieldings, Holyport.

    The cable fell into a field during Storm Eunice, and led to a number of homes being without electricity.

    Maidenhead Fire Station encouraged residents to adhere to advice provided by emergency services, as well as follow any advice from weather reports.

    5.24pm:

    Sheepcote Lane is the latest road to be impacted by Storm Eunice. The council has closed the road in its entirety after a large tree took down other trees and power lines with it.

    3.53pm:

    It seems as if the tree across Cookham Road is still blocking the road. Resident Nigel Smith has sent in this photo of another view of the blockage.

    3.11pm:

    South Central Ambulance Service has declared a 'critical incident' due to demand on its 999 services combined with travel disruption from the impact of Storm Eunice.

    Response times are being impacted due to road, bridge and other closures whilst the trust is seeing 'higher demand above what is normally expected at this time of year'.

    Paul Jefferies, assistant director of operations, said:

    "Declaring a critical incident allows us to seek further support from our partners, and alerts the wider healthcare system to our existing challenges brought about by Storm Eunice in reaching patients as quickly as we would like.

    "We will continue to focus on reaching those patients with life-threatening or serious injuries and illnesses first, and unfortunately there will be unavoidable delays in getting to those patients with less urgent needs for which we apologise in advance.

    "We would ask such patients to help us by seeking alternative treatment or advice via NHS 111 online or by calling 111, local urgent care centres or speaking to your GP or local pharmacist."

    2.47pm:

    I braved the elements for a quick trip to the shops about an hour ago. The scaffolding across the town seems to be holding its own.

    2.37pm:

    A reminder to put your bin away as soon as possible unless you want to watch it attempting a landing at Heathrow Airport this afternoon. 

    2.33pm: 

    Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended a number of incidents this morning.

    A tree fell onto London Road in Ascot, at 11.22am which was handed over to RBWM.

    In Maidenhead, roof tiles came off a building and landed on a pedestrian area on Bath Road.

    Roof tiles were also falling from a building in Albert Street, Slough. Firefighters made the area safe and it was cordoned off by the attending crew

    2.26pm:

    We're starting to get some reports from the local fire stations regarding the weather damage this morning.

    In Wooburn Green, one appliance and crew from Beaconsfield attended an incident where a fallen tree caused structural and internal damage to the second and third floor of a block of flats in Five Acres.

    1.56pm:

    More road closures due to damaged trees, this time in Ascot where a branch is overhanging a section of Coronation Road.

    1.51pm:

    If you've any pictures, stories or news you would like to be featured, please feel free to send it over and we will try and get as much as we can into the blog (it's rather hectic at the moment, as you can probably imagine).

    Please send any stories, pictures or videos over to me on Twitter (@ShayB_BM). Alternatively, you can email me on shayb@baylismedia.co.uk 

    1.46pm:

    Slough Borough Council has also announced that a section of Granville Avenue is closed.

    1.44pm: 

    The household waste and recycling centre is closed for the day due to Storm Eunice.

    1.41pm: 

    Local photographer Mick Vogel has taken many photos over the years, but I suspect very few have been like this.

    1.35pm:

    Cookham Road is currently blocked due to a fallen tree near to the junction of Australia Avenue.

    1.30pm: 

    Both carriageways of Winkfield Road in Windsor are currently blocked whilst the council's contractor removes a fallen tree.

    1.04pm: 

    Meanwhile, on The Moor in Maidenhead, another tree has fallen and is blocking the path.

    1.02pm: 

    A Taplow resident has also had a large tree fall down in their garden.

    12.54pm:

    Kelperland Veterinary Centre in Forest Green Road has announced it will be closed today and tomorrow (Saturday) after a tree came down in the yard.

    A statement said the tree had pulled 'the electrics with it', adding that the site is unsafe due to loose rubble.

    All staff, clients and pets have been evacuated from the centre safely.

    Emergency calls are still being taken, with advice and organised care available if required.

    12.50pm:

    The Royal Borough has said the container library at Sunningdale is closed today due to the adverse weather.

    12.47pm:

    South Western Railway has suspended all services across its network.

    It comes after multiple trees fell down on the line between Windsor and Staines.

    12.33pm:

    Glass has fallen out of the Tesco overbridge into Brunel. The fire service is on scene, says Slough council. Brunel Way has been closed to traffic for the foreseeable future. No injuries have been reported.

    12.18pm: 

    Great Western Railway is now advising customers to avoid travel as Storm Eunice sweeps across the country.

    12.16pm:

    Bus route 53 at 1205 from Wexham Park will not run due to disruption at Park Road, Burnham. The service will start from Farnham Road and continue as normal to Bracknell.

    12.08pm:

    Thames Valley Buses has announced that its drivers have been advised to take extra care and are travelling at a maximum speed of 25mph.

    "Please expect your journey to take a little longer than normal. Check before you travel and only go out if you need to," the company said.

    12.01pm: 

    A second tree has fallen down, this time in Holtspur Lane in Wooburn. A vehicle has been trapped under the tree, although fortunately it was empty at the time of the incident.

    12.00pm:

    The Royal Borough has said residents should report any fallen trees on public land, or on our highways network, to its customer services team by calling 01628 683800 and selecting option 3.

    They also need to be notified if a tree on private land falls onto public land, or if any protected trees come down.

    11.47am: 

    A tree has fallen down in The Gullet on the Larchfield Estate.

    11.34am: 

    Bin collections across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead are continuing as normal, but the council is urging residents to return their bins to their usual storage area 'as soon as possible'.

    11.18am:

    Electric company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says it has moved to 'red alert'. It has deployed an additional 400 operational staff to its central southern England region.

    Customers are advised to save the emergency power cut number – 105 – to their phone to report power cuts or damage to the electricity network.

    South East Water said its teams have been working round the clock for its supply area, including Berkshire. It has put its emergency plan in place in case any power outages disrupt water supply.

    11.14am:

    Slough council says that the bin collectors have been out this morning but are now back in for their own safety.

    If a resident's bin has been missed this week, the council asks them to secure it (if it is safe to do so) and put it back out tomorrow when the council will be doing catch up collection.

    11.09am:

    South Western Railway has said that, due to multiple trees blocking the railway, fewer trains are able to run on all its lines.

    Train services running across the whole South Western Railway network may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

    Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

    10:23am:

    Windsor and Royal Borough Museam has announced that due to the adverse weather conditions today (Friday 18 February) the Museum & Information Centre will be closed. 

    10.11am: 

    Thames Valley Police reminded residents to only call 999 in an emergency ahead of Storm Eunice.

    In a statement, TVP said it anticipates the weather ‘could result in damage to buildings as well as some disruption to road networks.’

    It added: “This is expected to lead to a significant increase in calls to the police force and we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

    “An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

    “In a non-emergency situation please call 101, or make a report online so we can ensure we respond appropriately.”

    For more information on how to contact TVP, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ 

    9.57am:

    Great Western Railway has announced disruptions to services. It has advised people not to travel on most parts of its network.

    At 7am this morning, an update said the following branch lines were planned to operate as normal:

    Reading – Basingstoke
    Twyford – Henley-on-Thames
    Slough – Windsor & Eton Central
    Maidenhead – Marlow
    West Ealing – Greenford

    However, this could change and GWR 'strongly advise' that people check the journey before setting off.

    Any tickets valid for today will also be valid up until Monday, February 21, owing to the disruption.

    GWR added speed restrictions will be in place to allow trains are able to run safely, subsequently increasing journey times for those who do have to travel.

    9.50am:

    The Royal Borough has announced it is now under a red wind warning from 10am.

    "Please stay safe, take care, only travel if you need to, and avoid parks and open spaces," it wrote.

    9.48am:

    Slough-based humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid, has said it can help any community affected by the storm.

    9.41am:

    Slough Borough Council has warned residents not to walk through areas with trees during the peak of the storm (10am-3am).

    9.35am:

    Thames Valley Buses has said that its services are currently running - but residents should check for updates before travelling.

    9.30am:

    The following Royal Borough schools are confirmed closed. For all others, parents and guardians should check with the individual schools directly.

    All Saints CE Junior
    Alwyn Infant and Nursery
    Bisham CE Primary
    Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery
    Braywick Court
    Burchetts Green CE Infant
    Churchmead
    Clewer Green CE First
    Cookham Dean CE Primary
    Cookham Nursery
    Cookham Rise Primary
    Courthouse Junior
    Cox Green (Academy)
    Desborough College (Academy)
    Forest Bridge School
    Furze Platt Senior (Academy)
    Hilltop First
    Holy Trinity CE Cookham
    Holyport CE Primary
    Knowl Hill CE Primary
    Larchfield Primary School & Nursery


    Manor Green
    Newlands
    Oldfield Primary
    St Edward's Catholic First
    St Edward's Royal Free Ecumenical Middle
    St Luke's CE Primary and Nursery
    St Michael's CE Primary
    St Peter's CE Middle
    The Lawns Nursery
    The Queen Anne Royal Free CE First
    The Royal
    The Windsor Boys
    Trevelyan Middle
    Wessex Primary
    White Waltham CE Primary (Academy)
    Windsor Girls'

    9.24am:

    All lateral flow testing sites in Slough borough (Langley, The Centre and the mobile van) will be closed for the duration of today.  The vaccine bus is cancelled on February 18, 19 and 20.

    Slough council has said its bin men are out and about collecting for as long as is safe. Residents are asked to make bins safe as soon as they have been collected.

    Homeless charity Slough Outreach was out yesterday, helping those still sleeping rough to engage with local council and services offering emergency shelter.

    9.20am:

    The following schools are closed in Slough:

    Beechwood School
    Cippenham Primary
    Claycots, Bath Road
    Foxborough Primary
    Haybrook College
    Khalsa Primary
    Langley Academy
    Littledown School
    Our Lady of Peace Primary and Nursery
    Penn Wood Primary and Nursery 
    St Bernard's
    Upton Grammar
    Children's Centre closures

    9.15am:

    The Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Maidenhead will be closed today for safety reasons.

    9.02am:

    A rare red Met Office weather warning will be in place for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead from 10am until 3pm today.

    Storm Eunice is expected to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds.

    The Met Office has warned of the dangers of flying debris, which could be a danger to life, and potential damage to buildings and homes.

    Power cuts and potential road closures are also possible.

    Maidenhead

