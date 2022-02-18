South Central Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident' during Storm Eunice

South Central Ambulance Service has declared a 'critical incident', whilst police are reminding residents to only use 999 for emergencies only due to increased demand during Storm Eunice.

Response times are being impacted due to road, bridge and other closures whilst the trust is seeing 'higher demand above what is normally expected at this time of year'.

Paul Jefferies, assistant director of operations at SCAS, said: "Declaring a critical incident allows us to seek further support from our partners, and alerts the wider healthcare system to our existing challenges brought about by Storm Eunice in reaching patients as quickly as we would like.

"We will continue to focus on reaching those patients with life-threatening or serious injuries and illnesses first, and unfortunately there will be unavoidable delays in getting to those patients with less urgent needs for which we apologise in advance.

"We would ask such patients to help us by seeking alternative treatment or advice via NHS 111 online or by calling 111, local urgent care centres or speaking to your GP or local pharmacist."

Thames Valley Police has also urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the storm.

In a statement, TVP said: “We have seen a significant increase in calls to the police force, we are therefore reminding the public to only to call 999 in an emergency so those in need can be responded to quickly.

“An emergency is classed to be an immediate threat to life or property.

“In a non-emergency situation please call 101, or make a report online so we can ensure we respond appropriately.

“For more details on how to contact the force, please visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

“If you are reporting fallen trees please contact National Highways if the tree is on a major road, and your local authority for trees down on local roads. Please report power outages by calling 105.”

