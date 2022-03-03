Tributes to 'loving father' who died in Maidenhead motorcycle crash

Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.

At around 2.30pm, emergency services were called to reports that a motorcyclist had lost control and collided with the roundabout in Braywick Road, with the junction of Rushington Avenue.

The rider, named locally as Jermaine Daley, 35, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Former Beechwood School student Jermaine, who worked for a road traffic management company, was a keen gym-goer and enjoyed spending time on his motorcycle, his partner of more than five years, Georgina Webb, said.

The 35-year-old also leaves behind a teenage son and young daughter, who he had in a previous relationship.

“Jermaine was an amazing boyfriend and a loving father. He is his mother’s baby and like a twin to his sister,” Georgina said.

“He enjoyed anything car-related and said his new motorbike was his best friend on many occasions.

“We had our whole future ahead of us with so many plans. I’ll miss you forever my Jamine.”

Tributes to Jermaine in the form of flowers and messages of condolence have been placed near to the roundabout.

Thames Valley Police is still appealing for witnesses to the incident on Saturday to come forward.

A number of road closures were in place in Maidenhead town centre at the weekend as emergency crews dealt with the scene, telling drivers to avoid the area.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for the public’s help and would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone with dash cam footage to also get in touch.

“I am aware that this collision happened in a built up area with business premises nearby. As such we would ask any businesses that have CCTV cameras facing the Braywick Road to please check their footage and get in touch if there is any footage that could help our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 1154 26/02/2022.”