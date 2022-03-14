All lanes reopened after M4 vehicle fire near Maidenhead

UPDATE - 1.47pm: All lanes have since reopened.

Two lanes of the M4 are closed westbound between Maidenhead and Slough due to a vehicle fire.

Thames Valley Police has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible whilst emergency services extinguish the blaze.

Delays are likely whilst the lanes remain closed between junctions 7 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

Highways England said normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until at least 1pm.