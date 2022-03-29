SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.

    The eastbound carriageway will be shut from Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, April 4.

    The eastbound carriageway will also be closed between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm on Thursday to 6am the following morning.

    The controversial £848 million pound scheme is expected to be completed this year.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved