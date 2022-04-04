Travelodge to upgrade Maidenhead and Langley hotels to ‘budget-luxe’

12:27PM, Monday 04 April 2022
Travelodge, King St, Maidenhead.
Travelodge has announced it will be upgrading its hotels in Maidenhead and Langley to ‘budget-luxe’ venues.
The hotel chain said the new design has been created following the success of its budget chic venues, TravelodgePLUS.
Planned changes include the introduction of a navy blue colour, in tribute to the company’s original branding.
Further improvements include:
Travelodge's re-designed reception
Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.
“Today we are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design whilst maintaining our great value price proposition.
“This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.
Travelodge's Budget-Luxe Bar Cafe
“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”
Travelodge’s Maidenhead venue in King Street and Langley-based hotel in London Road are among 60 locations which are being upgraded.
Comments
Share your opinions on
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The body of a man has been discovered just off the M4 in Slough as police warn of a series of resulting road closures in the area.
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.
Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.