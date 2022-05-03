SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Trains delayed by animals on the tracks between Slough and Maidenhead

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Travel disruption is expected between Slough and Maidenhead railway stations until 6pm after reports of animals on the tracks.

    Services were delayed earlier this afternoon due to the incident.

    Great Western Railway said all lines have now reopened but passengers are being warned that trains running between the two stations will face disruption for the next 90 minutes.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved