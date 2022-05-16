Police launch one-week knife amnesty in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police has joined a one-week nationwide knife amnesty designed to challenge and reduce the threat of knife crime across the region.

Operation Spectre runs from today (May 16) to Sunday, May 22, and provides members of the public an opportunity to dispose of any type of knife or bladed article safely and anonymously.

The aims of the operation are to remove dangerous weapons from the streets, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Residents can dispose of their knives at a number of locations across the Thames Valley, including at Slough and Maidenhead police stations.

If you have any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity, report on the TVP website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.