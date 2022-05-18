SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

    The Met Office said the region could see heavy showers and thunderstorms from 7pm onwards tonight (Wednesday). 

    The weather disruption is expected until 3am.  

    The amount of rainfall will vary across the south of England but the Met Office said the wettest spots could see around 25mm of rain inside an hour.

    Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and public transport could be disrupted if lightning strikes occur.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved