Slough man avoids jail for Maidenhead attack which left victim in coma

A Slough man has avoided jail for an attack in Queen Street in Maidenhead which left his victim in a coma and requiring brain surgery.

Kevin Sanghera, 35, of London Road, had been on a night out before he carried out his ‘unprovoked’ attack in the early hours of December 28, 2019.

Shortly after 4am, Sanghera punched a man in his 20s in the face, causing him to collapse to the ground.

He then attempted to lurch towards another man but was held back by others.

After realising his victim had been knocked unconscious, Sanghera left in a taxi.

The attack left the victim in a coma for more than a week and brain surgery had to be carried out. He was discharged from hospital a month later but requires ongoing treatment.

Police spoke to Sanghera later on that day but he denied seeing any altercations.

Officers arrested him the following day and charged him with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 15, 2020.

Sanghera stood trial at Reading Crown Court and denied punching his victim, claiming he had just pushed him in the face.

A jury unanimously rejected his account as dash-cam footage from near the scene showed he punched the victim.

In the footage, bystanders could be heard asking why Sanghera had hit the victim and he can be heard replying: “He called my brother an idiot.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, of Windsor and Maidenhead CID, said: “I’m grateful to the brave witnesses who stepped in to stop this unprovoked assault, then later attended court to give their accounts.

“Kevin Sanghera had multiple opportunities to tell police what had happened, but instead chose to hide the truth.

“Fortunately, the dash-cam footage obtained in this investigation showed the assault in graphic detail, leading to Sanghera’s charge and conviction.

“The victim is still receiving treatment for his injuries and I wish him the very best for his recovery.”

Sanghera was handed a suspended two-year prison sentence at Reading Crown Court yesterday.

He must also pay compensation to his victim, carry out unpaid work and will be subject to a curfew.