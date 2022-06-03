Met Office issues Platinum Jubilee weather warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

10:26AM, Friday 03 June 2022
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for the Platinum Jubilee weekend in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.
A warning has been put in place across much of southern England between 1am and 10am on Saturday, June 4.
The Met Office said that whilst ‘many places will miss the worst of them’, there is a chance of frequent lightning and heavy rain in affected areas.
Some places could even see 20-30mm of rain within an hour whilst the weather warning is in place.
