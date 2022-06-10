SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Advertiser and Slough & Windsor Express launch photography sale

    JUBILEE 134590-5

    A Platinum Jubilee street party in Allenby Road. Ref:134590-5

    Photographs from Baylis Media’s online gallery are now available to buy at a discounted rate.

    Our photographers have been busy snapping an array of pictures, including during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations where we visited dozens of street parties and events.

    Customers will be able to get 50 per cent off digital photos and 6x8 prints until September 1.

    A discount rate will also be available on 8x12 prints.

    Visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk to take a look at all the events we have been covering.

    Maidenhead

