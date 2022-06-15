Timetables announced during rail strikes in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

Further details have been revealed over how many trains will be running in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead during planned rail strikes next week.

South Western Railway said it will be operating a ‘severely reduced’ timetable on the strike dates which are June 21, June 23 and June 25.

This will include four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Windsor via Hounslow between 7.15am and 6.30pm.

Customers are advised not to travel by rail and should expect severe disruption if they choose to do so.

A late-starting Sunday level of service will be operating on non-strike days on June 22, June 24 and June 26.

Great Western Railway has announced it will be operating a very limited service between London Paddington and Maidenhead between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the planned strike dates, June 21, June 23 and June 25.

The rail operator said it is expecting to deliver 30 per cent of its normal timetabled services on strike days and 50 per cent of its normal services on non-strike days.

Plans for the Maidenhead to Marlow service are still to be confirmed but GWR said services may not run on the strike dates.

The Advertiser has contacted Transport for London about further information on Elizabeth Line services.