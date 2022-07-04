SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek closures on M4

02:19PM, Monday 04 July 2022
Closures are planned on the M4 this week as works continue on the smart motorways project.
National Highways is aiming for a phased opening of the £848 million project later this summer.
The following closures will be in place on the motorway this week:
Monday, July 4 – Westbound carriageway closed from Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) from 8pm until 6am.
Tuesday, July 5 - Westbound carriageway closed from Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) from 8pm until 6am.
Wednesday, July 6 – Eastbound carriageway closed from Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm until 6am
M4 closed in both directions from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm until 6am
Thursday, July 7 – M4 eastbound carriageway closed from Junction 10 (Winnersh Interchange) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm until 6am
M4 westbound carriageway closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough) from 10pm until 5.30am
Weekend: No closures planned between Maidenhead and Slough
