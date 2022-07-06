Warning to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital A&E

People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said it is experiencing high demand.

The trust said residents should call the NHS 111 number if they need advice on non-life threatening illnesses or injuries.

Alternatively, people should contact their GP practice, visit a local pharmacy or visit the Brants Bridge Minor Injury Unit, Bracknell, or the High Wycombe Urgent Care Centre for minor injuries.

Mask wearing has also been re-introduced at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals due to an increase in coronavirus infections.

Visitors must wear a mask in all areas of the trust’s hospitals until further notice.

We've reintroduced mask wearing for all visitors, patients and staff across our sites. Lorna Wilkinson, Chief of Nursing and Midwifery, explains why.

Lorna Wilkinson, chief of nursing and midwifery, said: “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID numbers in our hospitals, the number of staff affected and the increased prevalence in our local communities we’re re-introducing mask wearing for all visitors in all areas of our hospitals.

“This is to ensure our patients, visitors and staff are appropriately protected.

“The decision has not been taken lightly but the variants that are in circulation in our local communities are significantly more transmissible so it’s really important we all continue to follow the guidance to protect patients as well as our services.”

The trust said its guidance on mask wearing will be reviewed when coronavirus cases fall.