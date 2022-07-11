Met Office issues amber warning for 'exceptionally high temperatures' on Sunday

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

It comes as much of the country is set to face ‘exceptionally high temperatures’ on Sunday, leading to ‘widespread impacts on people and infrastructure’.

East Berkshire is currently forecast to reach 31˚C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Under guidance issued by the Met Office, residents are likely to be required to make ‘substantial changes’ in daily routines and working practices throughout the duration of the warning, which is due to last for the entirety of Sunday.

There is also an increased risk of water safety incidents as people flock to lakes and rivers.

Furthermore, delays and cancellations on transport could be possible due to the effects of the hot weather.

A statement by the Met Office added: “Temperatures will build again later this week and over the coming weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday.

“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.

“This period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, hence an update extending this warning into Monday is likely.”