SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek closures on M4 as project nears completion

05:22PM, Monday 11 July 2022
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this week as a trial on four-lane running continues.
On Thursday (July 7), National Highways announced that all four lanes would be open for use, with the addition of a new 60mph speed limit as the works near completion.
National Highways are removing cones allowing the opening of all four lanes by continuing overnight closures on the motorway.
The following closures will be in place on the M4 this week. All closures are from approximately 9pm to 6am unless stated otherwise:
Wednesday, July 13: The M4 will be closed overnight between Junctions 5 (Langley) and 4b (M25) eastbound. Clearly signed diversions will be in place utilising the A4, A3044, A3113 and the M25.
Thursday, July 14: The M4 will be closed overnight between junctions 6 (Slough/Windsor) and 5 (Langley) eastbound. Clearly signed diversions will be in place utilising the A355 and the A4.
Friday, July 15: The M4 will be closed overnight between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 6 (Slough/Windsor) eastbound. Clearly signed diversions will be in place utilising the A355, A332, A308 and the A308M.
