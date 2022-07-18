LIVE: Temperatures set to soar across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Temperatures are predicted to reach nearly 40 degrees this week as Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough braces for a heatwave.

Schools are remote learning, some shops have closed and authorities have issues advice to vulnerable people as the weather heats up.

Crucially, vigilance has been urged over river safety following a spate of tragedies in the Thames Valley in recent years.

12:09pm

We've had some stats through from weather expert Roger Brugge, a meteorologist based at the University of Reading.

He says that 33.8 degrees Celsius had been reached by midday at Boyn Hill, 'easily the highest temperature of the year so far'.

The four hottest days at Boyn Hill since 1988 have been:

37.2 degrees Celsius on July 25, 2019

37.2 degrees Celsius on August 10, 2003

36.2 degrees Celsius on July 31, 2020

35.3 degrees Celsius on August 3, 1990

12:07pm

South Central Ambulance Service has issued some advice ahead of the hottest part of the day:

As we reach the hottest part of the day, we'd encourage you, if you can, to go inside and get a break from the sun. Want some more advice on how to cope in this hot weather than here's how #heatwaveuk https://t.co/hF8Irj3Gq3 — South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) July 18, 2022

11:18am

Buckinghamshire residents are being asked to ensure that bins are out ‘the night before’ collection day this week as crews will be starting their rounds at 6am.

An earlier finish is also scheduled for each waste collection crew, as it is unsafe for them to work during the hottest part of the day due to the heavy protective clothing worn.

Councillor Gareth Williams is Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change. He said:

“Obviously we don’t want bins being left on hot days in an ideal world, but we have to put the safety of our crews first and if it gets too hot for them to work, we may fall slightly behind our usual schedule. We hope to minimise this by starting early. If your bin is not collected when expected, we will pick it up at the earliest opportunity.

“I’m sure residents appreciate the need to put the health and wellbeing of our crews first and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”

10:57am:

The Royal Borough has announced that it's recycling centre in Stafferton Way, Maidenhead will be running on reduced hours during the hot weather.

☀ HEAT UPDATE: Our Household Waste & Recycling Centre in Stafferton Way, Maidenhead will close slightly earlier from Sunday 17 to Tuesday 19 July, opening from 8am to 2pm on Sunday and 8am to 10am on Monday and Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/z5vgTWHVkB — RBWM (@RBWM) July 15, 2022

Council bin crews will also be starting earlier to avoid the worst of the heat:

☀ HEAT UPDATE: Due to the heatwave, our bin crews are starting their collections earlier, now from 5am on Monday and Tuesday, and from 6am for the rest of next week. Please ensure your bin is out in good time for the earlier collections. pic.twitter.com/Y2XNY5xCLZ — RBWM (@RBWM) July 15, 2022

10:49am:

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for extreme heat over the next few days.

Altwood Church of England School and Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead have announced that students will be remote working today and tomorrow.

Advice for elderly people, those with young children and pets has been issued by charities amid the heatwave.

10:44am:

Emergency services across the Thames Valley have joined forces to ensure residents 'use services responsibly' during the heatwave.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and the Royal Berkshire and Buckinghamshire fire and rescue services have issued advice to residents on steps they can take to reduce demand.

This includes looking out for vulnerable people; closing curtains on rooms that face the sun and drinking plenty of fluids.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg, from Thames Valley Police, said: “As temperatures increase across the Thames Valley, so will calls to 999.

"We are working closely with our fire, ambulance, health and local authority partners to prepare for the challenges that heat brings, and to keep our communities safe."

10:37am:

Great Western Railway has advised people to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

It says that 'forecasted record-breaking temperatures' will lead to 'extremely busy' trains.