Vigilance urged after southern England's driest July on record

Firefighters are urging the public to remain vigilant as this summer’s dry weather looks set to continue.

It comes after the Met Office announced on Monday that July had been the driest in England since 1935, and the driest for the south since records began.

Last month, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were among many regions which saw less than 20 per cent rainfall than the monthly average.

On Tuesday, July 19, record-breaking temperatures in Maidenhead saw the town come close to reaching 40°C, whilst Slough Borough Council encouraged residents to water many of the dying plants across the borough.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to a crop fire in Eton Wick, partly caused by the lack of rainfall.

With the Met Office predicting that ‘very few’ showers will reach southern England in the forthcoming week, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has provided advice for residents during the dry period:

Hot, dry weather makes the ground more susceptible to wildfires, so take extra caution during this period.

Do not dispose of cigarettes on the ground, and always ensure that they have been extinguished before throwing them away.

Avoid lighting open fires in the countryside.

Glass, and other reflective materials, can start fires if left in direct sunlight. To avoid this, ensure that these items are disposed of carefully and are not left in the sun.

Call 999 if you encounter a wildfire, noting the location of the fire and meeting them at a designated safe-point. Do not attempt to tackle the blaze yourself.

For more information and advice, visit: www.rbfrs.co.uk