Extreme heat warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead for later this week.

The Met Office says temperatures will increase across much of the UK with readings more than 30 degrees Celsius expected in Berkshire from Thursday to Sunday.

The UK’s national weather service said those vulnerable to extreme heat will be affected.

The wider population could be at risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion, dehydration, nausea and fatigue, it added.

Higher temperatures will also increase the risk of water safety and fire-related incidents, the Met Office said.