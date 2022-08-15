Police urge motorists to 'have none for the road' as it launches new campaign

Thames Valley Police is launching its summer crackdown on drink and drug driving, urging people to 'have none for the road'.

The initiative is being jointly run alongside Hampshire Police and will run from today (Monday) until Sunday, August 28.

Officers will be increasing their focus on those driving while impaired during the two-week operation.

Alcohol and drugs reduce drivers' abilities behind the wheel, particularly when reacting to situations, and increases the danger of being killed or seriously injured on the roads.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “The message is simple, if you’re drinking alcohol, let someone else do the driving. If you think you are safe to drive after drinking, think again.

“Operations like this one are vitally important to bring the message home – this is all about saving lives and reducing harm on our roads.

"The consequences of driving while impaired are so impactive, too many people have lost their lives or been seriously injured as a result of drink and drug drivers.

“We are urging people to plan how they will be getting home from parties, barbecues and days at the beach in advance if you will be drinking.

The #NPCC national summer drink and drug drive campaign starts today. Impaired driving causes collisions. If you know someone is driving and is impaired, call 999.



Our message is simple – #Itsnotworththerisk#NoneForTheRoad #DontDrinkAndDrive #Fatal5 #P1879 pic.twitter.com/ctQkuygLQI — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) August 15, 2022

"Pre-book a taxi, use public transport or have a designated driver so nobody gets behind the wheel when they shouldn't.

"Another thing we want to highlight is you may still be over the limit the next day, as it can take hours for alcohol and drugs to leave your system.

"Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system has the ability to effect the way you drive, increasing the risk of serious harm to yourself and other innocent road users.

"Please plan your journeys this summer and make sure a day in the sun doesn't turn into a night in a cell, or worse.

"Our message is simple. Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk. If you know of anyone who is drink or drug driving call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report via Crimestoppers."