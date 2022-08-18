What to do if you did not get the A-levels you hoped for

A-level results day is a nerve-wracking time for all students, but if you did not get the results you were hoping for today, there are options out there.

In the first instance, you should talk to your school or college. You should also discuss your options with your preferred university, who may be able to offer some flexibility on your chosen course.

You can also seek advice from a dedicated exam results helpline - run by the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 - where a team member will be able to guide you through next steps.

If your grades weren’t what you expected, and you didn’t get a place on your chosen university course, you can apply for other courses through a process called clearing.

This is a UCAS service that allows universities to fill spaces on courses that aren't yet full, while students without offers are given a second chance to pursue their higher education aspirations.

For more on this, visit www.ucas.com/clearing-launch

You may also be able to appeal your grades, but this is something you should discuss first with your school or college.

Of course, university is not the only next step.

Many students enjoy success through apprenticeships, which give young people a chance to earn money while studying and working.

Some students also decide to take a gap year to figure out their options and re-apply next year, or decide to take the plunge and head straight into the world of work after A-levels.

For more information, visit www.ucas.com to find out more about what help is out there if today's grades weren't what you were expecting.

UCAS is open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 6pm on 0371 468 0468.

More guidance is also available on the Government's website.