How will rail strikes affect services in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead?

Travel disruption is expected on the railway network in Maidenhead over the next four days due to strike action.

Thousands of railway workers will be striking tomorrow (Thursday) and Saturday as disputes rumble on over pay and conditions.

How will Great Western Railway services be affected?

Great Western Railway has warned people to only travel if absolutely necessary on strike dates with a significantly limited service set to be in place.

Trains will be running from 7am until 6.30pm between Maidenhead and London Paddington on Thursday and Saturday.

Services will start from 7am on Friday but a severely reduced timetable will be in place, GWR added.

A normal level of service is expected on Sunday with trains running from 7am.

How will the Elizabeth line be affected?

Transport for London has confirmed the Elizabeth line will also face significant disruption on planned strike dates.

Elizabeth line services heading west from London will be operating from 7.10am until 5.40pm and will run every 30 minutes.

The central section of the multi-billion pound railway line will also see a reduced service after 6pm.

A normal service is expected on non-strike dates but travellers have been warned they could face some disruption due to the knock-on effects of the action.

How will South Western Railway services be affected in Windsor?

South Western Railway is running a reduced timetable between Windsor & Eton Riverside Station and London Waterloo tomorrow (Thursday) and Saturday.

The rail operator said four trains an hour will be running between Windsor and London, via Hounslow, on planned strike dates.

Services will only run from 7.15am to 6.30pm.

Trains are expected to be a lot busier than normal on Friday and Sunday and passengers have been urged to only travel if necessary.

Peter Williams, commercial director at SWR, said: “The scale of the action will be incredibly disruptive for our customers with large parts of our network closed on strike days and a late start up on the morning after each strike day.

"First trains will run much later than usual and are likely to be very busy, so if you have to travel, please do so later if you can.”