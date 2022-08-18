LIVE: A-level results day 2022 in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Good morning,

It's that time of year again when A-level students will be opening up their exam results and finding out if they have done enough to secure a spot at their chosen universities.

We'll be bringing live reaction from schools across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough throughout the morning.

11:16am:

Some more words from Upton Court Grammar School in Slough.

The school achieved a percentage of A* - A grades of 54 per cent, A*-B was 74 per cent and A*-C 87 per cent.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said he was ‘delighted’ with his students’ performances after a tough couple of years.

"We’ve got students off to really fantastic universities," he added.

11:08am:

Beechwood School in Slough has enjoyed its best set of A-level results this year.

Rachel Adeyemi is off to the University of West London to study law after getting BCC in sociology, psychology and geography respectively.

She wants to work her way up the courtroom to become a judge.

"Ever since the age of seven I wanted to study law,’ she said. ‘Something inside me told me it felt good to make things right and make sure justice is served when bad things happen."

Over at Beechwood School in Slough, Rachel Adeyemi is off to the University of West London to study law after getting BCC in sociology, psychology and geography respectively. She wants to work her way up the courtroom to become a judge - here she is with headteacher Ian Priestley pic.twitter.com/jlMlvguJJa — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 18, 2022

11:06am: Didn't get the grades you were hoping for today? Don't worry, there are options out there for you.

10.53am: Acting Co-Headteacher of Newlands Girls’ School, Jo Capon, said the school is ‘incredibly proud’ of its students receiving their A-level results this morning.

87.9 per cent of results achieved were an A*-C, with 17.8 per cent of those being the top marks.

38.6 per cent of A level grades were at A*/A level and 63.4 per cent were at A*/B level.

In a statement, Ms Capon and fellow acting co-headteacher Matthew Henshaw said: “There is no doubt that the last two years have been challenging and despite the turbulence, our students have produced the best examined results in memory.

“There is a real feeling of excitement and celebration today, which is attributed to the hard work and resilience of both our wonderful students and all our staff who have relentlessly supported and encouraged along the way.

“We would like to say thank you and well done to the entire Newlands community.”

10.44am: Results are in from Newlands Girls' School in Maidenhead.

The Farm Road school has announced 87.9 per cent of all grades were A*-C.

10.39am: Holyport College has paid tribute to its students for a 'phenomenal' set of results after two years of disruption and uncertainty. The school has revealed that 92.9 per cent of grades were A*-C.

Headteacher Ben McCarey said: "We are so proud of all of our Upper Sixth students and all that they have achieved. They've dealt with every challenge the last two years has thrown at them with grit, determination and good humour and these results are a well deserved reward for their resilience."

10.26am: Reporter Adrian Williams has hopped over to Windsor Girls' School. Students have spoken of the challenges faced studying in the coronavirus era.

Windsor Girls also did great this year - Roisin here scooped very happy results despite 'struggling to get motivated' during COVID times. pic.twitter.com/B8JC1UjDm1 — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) August 18, 2022

10.12am: Over in Slough, Arkapriya De of Upton Court Grammar School has secured at spot at Cambridge University after an impressive set of results.

It’s that time of year again. #AlevelResultsDay2022. I popped over to Upton Court Grammar School in Slough earlier where high achievers included Arkapriya De, who got three A*’s in Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics and is off to Cambridge! pic.twitter.com/zFyZBLUomu — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 18, 2022

10.04am: Reporter Melissa Paulden has been speaking to students at Burnham Grammar School. Humza Hussain left the school in 2021 but has been teaching himself Further Maths at home to improve his chances of getting into a better university. He secured an A today. Dedication.

9.48am: Results rolling in from Desborough College...

Currently at Desborough College for A-Level results, the school achieved a 70 percent pass rate for A*-C — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) August 18, 2022

9.37am: Students at The Windsor Boys' School doing their best boyband impression in this picture with reporter Adrian Williams. The school's headteacher praised students for their resilience having had no exam practice since GCSEs.

Congrats to Windsor Boys students for fantastic results despite COVID - headteacher says they showed huge resilience given the had no exam practice since GCSEs. pic.twitter.com/LLDc8sjzpN — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) August 18, 2022

9.22am: The 'Tiser and Express reporting team are making their way around schools in the area so get ready for a flurry of photos of students holding their results aloft. First up, it's Furze Platt head boy Stuart Johnstone who is hoping his results will set him on the path to joining the Metropolitan Police.

At @Furze_Platt, Head Boy Stuart Johnstone is chuffed with his results. He will be going to Royal Holloway to study Criminology and Sociology, and is looking to one day join the Metropolitan Police. pic.twitter.com/OdNeG8ajEV — Shay Bottomley (@ShayB_BM) August 18, 2022

