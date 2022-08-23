Date confirmed for Elizabeth line services from Maidenhead and Slough to central London

Travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will be able to travel into the heart of London on Elizabeth line trains from November, it has been announced.

Transport for London (TfL) revealed today (Tuesday) that the long-awaited connection is set to link Berkshire with the capital from Sunday, November 6.

This means that people travelling from Maidenhead and Slough on the Elizabeth line can travel on one train into central London tunnels without having to change at Paddington.

TfL said this new connection will offer reduced journey times, additional capacity, greater accessibility, and better connectivity on the railway.

During peak times there will be four trains per hour (one every 15 minutes) travelling between Reading and central London and six trains per hour (one every 10 minutes) travelling to and from Maidenhead.

During off-peak times, there will be two trains per hour (one every 30 minutes) travelling between Reading and central London and four trains per hour travelling to and from Maidenhead.

The project - costing £18.9billion - has been hit with a series of major setbacks and was meant to be complete back in 2018. There have also been reports of the scheme suffering funding shortfalls as costs spiralled.

From November 6, the frequency of services in the central London section between Paddington and Whitechapel will increase from 12 trains per hour to up to 22 trains per hour in peak times (and 16 trains per hour during off-peak).

Customers will also be able to use the Elizabeth line seven days a week as Sunday services commence for the first time from the same date.

The final Crossrail timetable will see 24 trains per hour during the peak between Paddington and Whitechapel and is on track to be in place by May 2023, TfL said.

The full line – which will eventually stretch from Reading in the west to Shenfield in Essex – is not expected to open until May next year.

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, said: “I am excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options, greater accessibility, and further connectivity to jobs and leisure for even more people.

"This will be another giant leap for London’s public transport system, which supports economic growth in the capital and right across the country.”

Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, added: “From November, even more passengers will be able to benefit from this fantastic line with the introduction of Sunday services, direct journeys to Berkshire and Essex and a brand new station at Bond Street.”

A total of nine new stations have been created in central London for the Elizabeth line, while a number of stations in Berkshire and South Bucks - including Taplow and Iver - have been refurbished with purple TfL branding.

Great Western Railway (GWR) regional growth manager Edward Goose said: "We know the Elizabeth line has proved extremely popular with GWR customers who have taken advantage of significant journey-time savings from Paddington into key parts of the city.

“This announcement for the next phase on November 6 is incredibly exciting, delivering even greater connectivity and – with services commencing on Sundays ­– greater flexibility for our leisure customers visiting the capital at weekends."

