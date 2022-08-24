Thunderstorm warning issued for Royal Borough and Slough

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms ahead of GCSE results day tomorrow (Thursday) in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

The warning is in place from midnight tonight until 3pm tomorrow afternoon, with ‘heavy, thundery rain’ likely to develop across the South east.

A total of 10-20mm of rain is likely to fall over much of the area, according to the Met Office, but 30-40mm in ‘two-three hours and perhaps 50 mm or more over six hours’ is possible in some areas.

“Lightning will be an additional hazard,” the Met Office warned.

Disruption to journeys is possible, along with power cuts and damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Flooding is also ‘likely’ in some areas.