SPONSORED: Plate at No.6 restaurant 'simply delicious'

The secret to great cooking? It’s simple.

That’s the motto of head chef Olindo Donadio. His love of simplicity is distilled from many sources: home cooking in his village childhood in central Italy, his years working in Michelin star and international restaurants, and his worldwide travels.

“I love to take the very best quality ingredients and treat them very simply,” he says. “Let beautiful ingredients shine. That’s why the Italian kitchen is so popular around the world: it can take a few simple items - pasta, tomatoes and basil, say - and create something wonderful.”

We are sitting in Plate at No.6, a charming little restaurant along a quiet cobbled street close to the entrance to Windsor Castle, where Olindo has been wowing locals and tourists with his personal take on tapas and Mediterranean dishes.

Here, his love of unfussy flavours results in distinctive dishes, such as octopus partnered with just two ingredients - chickpeas and beetroot - creating a medley of flavours and textures

The passion for cooking began young. “As in so many Italian homes,” Olindo recalls, “throughout my childhood I would wake up to the smell of lovely country dishes being prepared by my mother and grandmother. At 14 I decided to become a chef and used to go to Naples in the summer holidays to work in hotel kitchens there.”

He also loved travelling, so after training as a chef, the past decade has seen him enjoying a romp around international kitchens: at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze and at Locanda Locatelli in the UK, in Madrid, in Singapore for two years, and a fun time on a US Disney cruise line.

So what does he bring to Plate from his years in high-end and Michelin-starred restaurants? “A respect for quality ingredients, commitment to serving the best to the customer 100% of the time, elite cooking techniques, the whole package of excellence both in food and front of house.”

He aims to intrigue diners with an innovative but flexible taste of the Med.

“Some people are looking for the authentic Spanish tapas experience,” he points out. “Others prefer a British-style starter and main.

"So we devised a menu that is very adaptable: our brunch menu from 11am to 5pm offers a range of sharing platters, while the evening menu offers tapas plus more traditional main dishes. And of course we have lovely fresh options for children and for vegans too.”

When Olindo says cooking is best done “simply” he doesn’t, of course, mean “plain and simple”. “I like to give all my traditional dishes - Italian, Spanish, a few Greek and French - a distinctive twist of my own,” he says.

“Take arancini - it’s usually cooked with minced meat, I braise my steak for eight hours. Or our rack of lamb is simply grilled but with a Turkish-style tagine of courgette and pinenuts with Manchego cheese.

“And simple doesn’t mean sloppy: my years in Michelin-star establishments have given me an appreciation of the extra dimension of pleasure given by stylish presentation.”

Freshness is key, so ingredients are sourced as near base as possible. “We have a wonderful grower of vegetables close by, our lamb is from Wales, our fish from Cornwall. Most comes in fresh every day. In fact,” he smiles, “we don’t even have fridge or storage space to keep stuff for days.”

There’s no need as Plate’s kitchen makes 90 per cent of everything fresh daily - including focaccia bread and desserts (except the baklava which comes from a traditional Turkish baker).

Olindo has another passion: seasonal cooking. Mention of seasons soon sets him dreaming of ingredients to receive loving attention in their turn: “Summer has wonderful tomatoes, then we move on to butternut squash, English truffles, mushrooms, chestnuts…” He smiles: “There’s always fresh inspiration coming along to keep dishes singing.”

Visit www.plateno6.co.uk to book now or call 01753 859 997