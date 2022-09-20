Travel disruption continues between London Paddington and Reading

11:21AM, Tuesday 20 September 2022
Travel disruption between London Paddington and Reading has continued for a second successive day following repair work on overhead line equipment overnight.
Trains are now operating between Slough and London Paddington, although commuters are being asked to only travel if necessary and check before they travel.
It follows major disruption on the day of the Queen’s funeral, in which all lines were blocked on a key route for many to Windsor.
Further repair work is due to take place this evening (Tuesday), with all services into and out of Paddington culminating before 10pm.
⚠️Travel Update - 20 September ⚠️— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 20, 2022
The line between Slough and London Paddington has now reopened.
There will still be significant disruption as we work to recover the service.
Please check before you travel at https://t.co/xAlpVpY4zU pic.twitter.com/1QMjReGq8M
