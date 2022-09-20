Travel disruption continues between London Paddington and Reading

Travel disruption between London Paddington and Reading has continued for a second successive day following repair work on overhead line equipment overnight.

Trains are now operating between Slough and London Paddington, although commuters are being asked to only travel if necessary and check before they travel.

It follows major disruption on the day of the Queen’s funeral, in which all lines were blocked on a key route for many to Windsor.

Further repair work is due to take place this evening (Tuesday), with all services into and out of Paddington culminating before 10pm.