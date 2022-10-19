Full list of changes to bus services in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

Thames Valley Buses has announced a number of changes to its services affecting residents across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.

The changes are due to take effect on Sunday, October 30, and will see a reduction in journey times on popular routes by reducing the frequency of lesser used services.

General manager Simon Fisher outlined the changes, which have been made to reflect the changing travel habits of passengers.

The changes are as follows:

Service 2: The service will divert between Slough and Windsor to serve Datchet, giving the village a new hourly service to both towns. Additionally, between Windsor and Dedworth it will divert to serve Wolf Lane and Foster Avenue again, replacing the part of the 16/16A which is being withdrawn from these roads. The service will continue to run hourly, but with new times.

Service 3: A new timetable is being introduced which will still run hourly, and the outbound route between Maidenhead town centre and Highfield Lane will change to run via St Mark’s Road and the hospital, then Courthouse Road and Bath Road. This is to provide a direct service to the hospital which will be lost as a result of the changes to services 8 and 16.

Service 7: A new timetable is being introduced which will still run half hourly. The service will have a number of morning and afternoon journeys timed to connect with the faster trains to London.

In the Woodlands Park area, the service will be rerouted to serve Bissley Drive and Lowbrook Drive.

Service 8: This service is being changed to operate only between Maidenhead town centre and Boulters Lock on an hourly frequency but with new times.

Passengers for Belmont Road, St Mark’s Hospital, Farm Road, Headington Road, Camley Gardens and Halifax Road estate are advised to use the rerouted service 9.

Passengers for St Mark’s Hospital can also use the revised service 3.

Service 9: A new timetable is being introduced which will still run hourly, and the route will change to that used currently on a Sunday – via Camley Gardens, Farm Road and Belmont Road as a replacement for the section of route 8 which is being withdrawn.

Service 10A: This school service for is being withdrawn, passengers can instead use revised Service 2.

Service 15: The service will be withdrawn between Eton Wick and Maidenhead where passenger numbers were very low, and will now run hourly between Slough and Eton Wick improving the frequency of the service between those points.

Service 16/16A: The service will run as the 16 only but with some significant changes to make the service between Maidenhead and Windsor more direct.

Some parts of the route are being withdrawn but will be served by alternative buses.

The route remains on an hourly basis, however current times will change.

The 16 will no longer serve Holyport, which will still be served by route 53, which runs between Bracknell and Maidenhead, and for much of the day this service will divert to include the loop at Stroud Farm Road. Also, it will no longer serve Wolf Lane and Foster Avenue, nor will it serve Lindon Avenue and St Marks Hospital (though at school times will still extend to/from Newlands School).

All new route 16 journeys will run through Fifield, restoring the village to getting an hourly service.

Service 53: The service will divert at off-peak times and on Saturdays to serve Stroud Farm Road in Holyport, replacing the withdrawn 16/16A.

Services 234, 235, 238 & 239: There will be minor timetable changes on these services to improve punctuality and reliability.

Service 305: Some 305 services will be extended to Datchet providing residents with a new destination, as well as offer those living in Datchet with the opportunity to travel eastbound. The 305 will now serve Datchet towards Poyle at 9.32am, 12.23pm and 2.03pm, and towards Staines at 10.11am, 12.51pm and 2.31pm. There will be no reduction in 305 services, but some services will take longer to reach their destination

From Staines towards Poyle, buses at stops from Colnbrook onwards will be eight minutes later than previously (on the 7.30am, 9.10am and midday services). From Poyle to Staines, buses at stops from Horton Village onwards will be nine minutes later than previously (on the 10am, 12.40pm and 2.20pm services).

White Bus 01: The level of service will remain the same with some morning journeys changing, including the 7.25am departing from Ascot diverted via Windsor Great Park and Old Windsor to Windsor schools.

White Bus P1: There will be fewer P1 services operating throughout the day based on its current route

The first service will be at 8am (compared to 7am previously), and the last service will be at 5.40pm (compared to 8.50pm previously)

There will be seven services to Datchet, compared to three previously. These include services earlier and later in the day providing new options to use buses for commuting and school travel.

White Bus W1: There will still be five journeys on each weekday, however these will be spread throughout the day meaning more afternoon services. Services will now run between 9.52am and 6.28pm, compared to between 9.42am and 1.28pm. For passengers travelling to west Windsor that are now unable to use the W1, passengers are encouraged to look at the timetable for the Thames Valley Buses 16 and 2 services

Both the W1 and P1 will now start and terminate at Windsor Parish Church, instead of Barclays Bank. This is so that passengers wishing to travel between the W1 and P1, onto Dedworth or Datchet, can stay on the bus.

For more information, visit: www.rbwm.gov.uk/bus-changes