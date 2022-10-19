Bus operator outlines reasons behind service changes in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

Bus services across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead are set to change at the end of the month as the area's bus operator continues to feel the effect of withdrawn Government funding and low usage in certain areas.

The changes are due to take effect on Sunday, October 30, and will see a reduction in journey times on popular routes by reducing the frequency of lesser used services.

Some services have been rerouted, whilst others have been withdrawn or see the introduction of a new timetable.

Simon Fisher, general manager at Thames Valley Buses, told the Advertiser that the bus services had remained stable throughout the pandemic due to ‘targeted government funding’.

He added: “As the funding is being withdrawn and levels of patronage are still much lower than before the pandemic, the bus network has had to be reviewed to reflect changing habits of travellers.

“To prevent significant service cuts, RBWM and Slough’s councils have been working with bus companies to maintain a network which is suited to the current needs

“There are several aspects to these changes which reflect a significant improvement to the current offering.

“For example, by diverting service 2 through Datchet, residents there will have a frequent new service to both Slough and Windsor. Service 15 changes will provide residents of Eton Wick with an hourly service to Eton and Slough, which has been requested for by many of our customers.

“Service 16 is being streamlined to change so that the only direct public transport link between the two main towns in the borough has a reduced journey time of almost 25 per cent.

“There will be slightly later weekday services, and Service 7 is not only better aligned to fast rail links to and from London, it will also be serving Lowbrook estate.”

“Our changes will mean in a very few places there is a lower frequency. Service 8 is being withdrawn from the Halifax Road leg of the route, but the route is being covered by the hourly Service 9. Holyport, including Stroud Farm estate, will be served by route 53.

“These changes will allow us to trim some costs whilst maintaining the network to a level where bus travel opportunities are still available to the vast majority.”

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways & transport, said: “These interim changes, agreed with bus companies, will avoid the removal of whole routes, while maintaining a good level of provision while we carry out this wider work on longer-term solutions for our bus network together.

“We recognise that bus services are valuable to our communities and businesses, in tackling climate change, and for some people this is their main way of travelling around the borough and beyond.

“At the same time, operators are local businesses facing unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions. This is why we’re taking this proactive approach, supporting and steering operators on their journey to transition fully and effectively into a post-Covid operating environment.”

For more information, visit https://www.thamesvalleybuses.com/services or visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/bus-changes