Norden Farm teams up with The Curve after £1million investment

Norden Farm in Maidenhead has teamed up with The Curve in Slough after receiving nearly £1million in funding from Arts Council England.

The Altwood Road venue received the donation as part of the Investment for National Portfolio Organisations (NPO) and Investment Principles Support Organisations (IPSO).

The funding of £977,046 will be delivered across three years from 2023 to 2026.

It will support a new partnership between Norden Farm and Slough Borough Council to develop the venue at The Curve in Slough as a 'key cultural community hub' for the town.

The project aims to develop creativity to people in Slough and the Royal Borough from a wider range of backgrounds, with a main focus on children, young people and families.

Norden Farm will work with its partners to reach disadvantaged children and families in the local area, with participants given access to a free programme of creativity workshops led by experienced practitioners.

Children will be given the opportunity to discover new arts disciplines, hone skills and explore their creativity to support their wellbeing and learning.

New projects include commissioning a new virtual reality experience for family audiences.

Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director of Norden Farm, said “We are very grateful to ACE for giving Norden Farm this amazing support to deliver an exciting programme of work for residents in RBWM and Slough over the next three years, supporting our mission of enriching lives through creative experiences.”